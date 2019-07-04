2 killed in head-on collision in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County Coroner Alan Dailey confirms two people are dead after a head-on collision in Selma Thursday afternoon.
According to Dailey, the crash happened a short time before 1 p.m. on Medical Center Parkway.
The coroner says the crash was between a pickup truck and a vehicle. Both drivers were killed as a result of the crash. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital where they were unable to be resuscitated.
Dailey says the crash is still under investigation by the Selma Police Department.
