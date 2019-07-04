Lake Martin becomes playground for American patriots in annual boat parade

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - Thirty minutes before they launched, boaters tied up loose ends, took their photos and the lead boat blew an air horn to start the big show and what a patriotic show it was!
Alexis Goldhagen practically walked on water with her impressive skills on the fly-board jets, not bad at all for this airline pilot in training.
“It’s really fun, I mean it’s the Fourth of July and it’s a big holiday and it’s really good time to get out and have fun," said Goldhagen.
For 43 years now, boaters in the annual Lake Martin Independence Day Boat Parade showed off their colors, creativity and American spirit on this biggest American holiday of all.
“We could have just relaxed so in putting the boat together and coming out for the parade," said Ryan Peterson of Georgia.
The Alex City Veterans Honor Guard led the parade for the fourth year in a row. The very people who fought for us long ago relished what they saw today.
“This is something the serviceman give his life for, and I mean that in every way," said Charles Martin, a Korean War veteran and a member of the Alex City Veterans Honor Guard.
Judges awaited at the lighthouse three-quarters of a mile away to pick the best, and no doubt they had a tough job based on the most creative boat, the tallest flag and the most patriotic crew. The winners were scribbled in about an hour later inside Kowaliga Marina.
The winners have been posted but those who won don’t know that yet because they’re too busy having fun out there declaring their independence.
Russell Marina says it’s posted the winners on its Facebook page. The overall winner received a whopping $500 check from Kowaliga Marina while the others took home gift certificates.
