Police: 3, including juveniles, injured in shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fireworks on the Fourth of July, though they’re not the kind you hope for. Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured three, including two juveniles.
Montgomery Police Department Sgt. Jarrett Williams says police responded to the 3200 block of Covered Bridge Drive. There, officers found an adult and two juveniles had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victims have been transported to a hospital for treatment.
Williams said there have been no arrests made and no further information in available at this time.
