Prattville holds 18th annual Independence Day celebration

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Prattville has a day full of events to celebrate the Fourth of July.
It will kick off with a parade at 9:00 that starts at the Autauga County Courthouse and will end at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. The theme for the parade this year is “30 Years of Fireworks”.
The annual Lions Club BBQ and camp stew sale at Pratt Park starts at 10:00. There will be music, a patriotic program, bake sale and arts and crafts.
Cardboard boat races start at 10:30. This is where teams create their competition boats out of cardboard and duct tape. Prizes include Longest floating boat, the Titanic award for most dramatic sink, most creative.
The fireworks party starts at 6:00 at Stanley Jensen stadium. The admission to this event is FREE and the public is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The fireworks will begin at dark.
