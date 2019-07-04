Suspect flees with chainsaw and backpack after home burglary

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a home burglary Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the burglary happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday on Ed Tolar Road in Pansey. The suspect is seen in a photo approaching the garage of the home. He is about 6-foot and 220 pounds and is wearing light colored shorts, a T-shirt, and what appears to be a shirt or hoodie over his face. He is also wearing gloves.
Authorities say video of the incident shows the suspect fled the home with a chainsaw and a backpack into the nearby woods, where headlights shone. A vehicle then drove past the victim’s home.
Anyone with information in this case should call the sheriff’s office at 334-677-4809.
