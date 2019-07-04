Twin Oaks Farm celebrates 100th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twin Oaks Farm has been well maintained and loved over the past 100 years.
Thursday, the family invited the public to the farm to celebrate 100 years. There was fresh watermelon, ice cream, and plenty of fun memories for everyone to share.
“We’re thankful to be a part of this farm and this family,” said Garrett Henry.
Four generations of the Henry family have farmed, and continue to farm, this land.
The farm was purchased by James Porter Henry in 1919. The home on the land, considered the heart of the farm, is now occupied by Davis Henry, James Porter Henry’s youngest son, and his wife Margery Henry.
“We both loved what we were doing and the children came along and when we needed help, we said we were raising some help is what we were raising. So they all pitched in. It wasn’t work, work work. We tried to put fun in and things like that,” said Margery Henry.
Today, Twin Oaks Farm is now owned and operated by Garry Henry and his wife, Shena Henry together with their son Garrett Henry and his wife, Emily. They raise and sell registered Angus cattle for breeding stock.
Farming is the state’s biggest industry, and while today is a celebration, the Henry family says keeping this family farm up and running for the past 100 years did come with its set of challenges.
“There’s a lot of challenges. The weather is one of the biggest factors that we deal with on a yearly basis. We are always kind of concerned about the weather," said Garrett Henry. "Also being a big family, there’s family dynamics and making sure that everything works with the family and that kind of thing. So there’s a lot of challenges, but we’re thankful to be a part of this farm and this family and what we do for agriculture.”
The Henrys say it’s been a community effort for the past 100 years and they’re glad they are able to celebrate this milestone with this community.
Twin Oaks Farm was also recognized as an Alabama Century and Heritage Farm by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries at Thursday’s celebration.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.