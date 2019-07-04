Water restrictions scheduled for Mill Creek Subdivision in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Wednesday, the Auburn Water Works Board will finish replacing a pressure regulator valve at the entrance of the Mill Creek Subdivision.
Water to the Mill Creek Subdivision will be restricted from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. while the work takes place.
To avoid a complete water outage during this time, the board is installing a temporary service line to provide water for necessary usage, such as flushing toilets, washing hands and drinking water. Officials say that in order for everyone to have water available for necessary usage, residents in the area are asked to turn off irrigation systems, eliminate all outside water usage and wait for full water service to be restored before returning to normal usage.
Once the new pressure-reducing valve has been installed and full water service is restored, the board will flush the lines to remove any discolored water and air that may have been generated from the system.
