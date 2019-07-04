Wednesday crash claims life of east Ala. man

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in east Alabama claimed the life of a Lanett man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.
ALEA says Tracy David Payne died after his 2018 Toyota Camry left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Alabama 50 at the 147 mile marker just four miles east of Lanett.
Payne, 28, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident.
Troopers are continuing to investigate.
