1 arrested after suspected Troy stabbing leaves 1 with serious injuries

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a suspected stabbing that left one man with serious injuries.
Troy police responded to a fight in progress just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Pike County Road 3057.
When officers arrived on scene, a 32-year-old man involved had been transported by private vehicle to Troy Regional Medical Center with a stab wound to his chest. Police say he was later transported by Haynes Ambulance to a Montgomery hospital with life threatening injuries.
The other man involved, a 54-year-old, was still on the scene. Police took him into custody on an existing alias warrant issued by the Troy Municipal Court.
The knife used was recovered at the scene and placed into evidence. The initial investigation revealed that the two men were involved in an argument before the situation turned physical.
The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation by the Troy Police Department and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed in this case at this time.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call our secret witness line at 334-566-5555.
