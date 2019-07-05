Columbia Fire Station still rebuilding after Hurricane Michael

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly a year since Hurricane Michael damaged the Columbia Fire Station, firefighters are still displaced and they’re raising money to get a new station.
Since the storm hit, firefighters have been operating out of a small portion of the police station down the street. The fire trucks once protected from the elements in the fire station bay now sit outside. The new normal for overnight firefighters is showering in a RV parked behind the police station. Firefighters are without basic resources - destroyed by the storm.
Chief Clint Wright had been working in Enterprise at a fire station when Hurricane Michael hit.
"My guys called me and said the roof of the fire station lifted up and we're in the process of evacuating," said Wright.
Powerful winds peeled back the roof like a can opener and slammed it down with so much force, parts of the roof and structure caved and collapsed. Rain poured in, drenching everything inside.
“There was a lot of water damage the occurred,” said Wright. “Not just from the hurricane, but the days following.”
Assessment teams determined the fire station would have to be rebuilt based on the age of the building and the extent of damage. It was first built in the 1880′s.
A new fire station is an estimated to cost between $300,000-$400,000. So far, over $40,000 has been raised through community donations. Insurance money was needed to cover other expenses with the department and even getting a Community Development Block Grants has been a challenge.
“Once the grant opened up, we applied,” said Wright. “We’re told we didn’t qualify for it, so now we’re back at square one.”
Wright says they didn’t receive funding because the city’s poverty rate isn’t high enough.
So square one for them is hoping for more community donations and waiting on possible word from FEMA.
If you are interested in donating, Wright says you can contact city hall at 334-616-4412 or send donations to P.O. Box 339 Columbia, AL 36319.
