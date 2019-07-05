Food for Thought 7/4

Food for Thought 7/4
Food For Thought
By Mark Bullock | July 4, 2019 at 9:23 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 9:23 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES

Fairground Sweet Shop (2413 E. South Blvd.): 100

The Gin (9100 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100

Alexander Sweet Treats (3750 Norman Bridge Rd.): 100

Alanna’s Gourmet (5780-B Woodmere Blvd.): 99

Michael’s Custom Meats & Catering (1648 Cloverfield Rd.): 99

Greg’s Breakfast Bar & Lunch (3407 Norman Bridge Rd.): 99

The Capital City Club (201 Monroe St.): 99

Starbucks Coffee (6501 Atlanta Hwy.): 99

Destin Connection Seafood (3750 Norman Bridge Rd.): 99

LOW SCORES

Fiesta Mexicana (8844 Minnie Brown Rd.): 83

Priority Item: Toxic items too close to food

Raceway (4302 Mobile Hwy.): 88

Priority Item: Meat in warmer at improper temperature

China Chef (514-B E. Patton Ave.): 89

Priority Item: Egg rolls/chicken past their expiration date

HNK Food Mart (441 Twain Curve): 90

Priority Item: Mold in ice machine and drink machines

American Deli (6611 Atlanta Hwy.): 90

Priority Item: Cooked rice left out at improper temperature

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.