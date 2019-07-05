Food for Thought 7/4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Fairground Sweet Shop (2413 E. South Blvd.): 100
The Gin (9100 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100
Alexander Sweet Treats (3750 Norman Bridge Rd.): 100
Alanna’s Gourmet (5780-B Woodmere Blvd.): 99
Michael’s Custom Meats & Catering (1648 Cloverfield Rd.): 99
Greg’s Breakfast Bar & Lunch (3407 Norman Bridge Rd.): 99
The Capital City Club (201 Monroe St.): 99
Starbucks Coffee (6501 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Destin Connection Seafood (3750 Norman Bridge Rd.): 99
LOW SCORES
Fiesta Mexicana (8844 Minnie Brown Rd.): 83
Priority Item: Toxic items too close to food
Raceway (4302 Mobile Hwy.): 88
Priority Item: Meat in warmer at improper temperature
China Chef (514-B E. Patton Ave.): 89
Priority Item: Egg rolls/chicken past their expiration date
HNK Food Mart (441 Twain Curve): 90
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine and drink machines
American Deli (6611 Atlanta Hwy.): 90
Priority Item: Cooked rice left out at improper temperature
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.