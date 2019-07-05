2 missing after boat crash on Lake Jordan

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A search is underway for two people missing after a boat crashed on Lake Jordan Thursday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol.
Dive teams will be on the scene first thing Friday morning to assist with the search, said Capt. Gary Buchanan with ALEA.
Buchanan confirmed there were multiple injuries in the crash. However, details weren’t immediately available about the severity of the injuries and the exact number of people injured.
The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency and Elmore County search and rescue are assisting with the search.
Lake Jordan is about 25 miles north of Montgomery in Elmore County.
