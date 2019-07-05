1 missing, 5 injured in two-boat collision on Smith Lake

CRANE HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews will resume searching for a missing person this morning after a boating accident on Smith Lake on July 4.
Five people were injured, with four being transported to an area hospital, in the crash. The severity of injuries is unknown. Capt. Gary Buchanan says the crash occurred in Rock Creek at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Search efforts for the missing person were suspended at 1 a.m., according to Capt. Buchanan. Multiple agencies will be assisting when the search resumes.
We will provide more information when it is available.
