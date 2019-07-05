Police: Pedestrian injured in West Boulevard crash now dead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian injured in a crash Wednesday has now died.

Police have identified Charlene Shuford as the pedestrian who was struck.

The crash happened on the West Boulevard near Mobile Highway around 4 p.m. Police say a Chevrolet traveling westbound on the West Boulevard struck Shuford as she entered the roadway.

Initially, police said Shuford had suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. She was pronounced dead Thursday as a result of her injuries.

According to police, there are no anticipated charges. The investigation is still ongoing.

Shuford was 59 years old.

