Sizzling Friday forecast

On the heels of our 4th of July, it's a very humid start to our Friday morning. Dew points are well into the 70s and will continue to be a player in how our forecast will play out.
Temperatures climb into the middle 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will surge toward 105 in a few places before the scattered thunderstorms get going. Coverage today, while not widespread, is enough to give roughly half of you a quick drink of water. A few stronger storms will be possible with frequent lightning.
There isn’t a whole lot of evidence this weather is going to change any time soon. Weekend heat continues with middle 90s highs and scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorms. The same forecast looks solid into next week too.
