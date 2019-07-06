Police: Juvenile injures self in accidental shooting

By WSFA Staff | July 6, 2019 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 5:38 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A spokesman with the Montgomery Police Department says a juvenile was transported to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves.

MPD Sgt. Jarrett Williams says medics and officers responded to the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway in response to a person shot. At the scene, first responders found the juvenile had suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Williams said the juvenile was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

