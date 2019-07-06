5th Montgomery prayer walk held Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds marching, praying. Just what Robert Wagstaff likes to see and hear.
“We think prayer is one of the most vital things we can do to help bring about reconciliation among groups of people,” said Wagstaff, pastor at New Mount Carrol Missionary Church.
Saturday’s event was held in the greater Washington Park. It was a part of our Montgomery’s fifth prayer walk.
During Saturday’s walk they marched along Mobile Highway praying for an end to violence in the city.
“We’re praying about crime, we are praying about government, we are praying for our families and we’re praying for the schools,” said Ken Austin, one of the event’s organizers.
Austin says since the prayer walks began in March, he’s seen positive changes in the city.
“Inside of schools, inside of communities, I’ve seen people coming together, working together on causes that make this city so much better,” he said.
Tom Danielson has been coming to the prayer walks for some time now and says he too has seen them have a positive impact.
“Because I think it’s important to pray together for our city," said Danielson. "Prayer does change things.”
OUR Montgomery officials say they plan to have a prayer walk on the first Saturday of every month for the rest of the year.
