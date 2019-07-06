Two wounded, one killed in suspected road rage incident in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night.
Authorities have confirmed the incident happened around 9:10 p.m Friday night. A suspect fired from one vehicle into another vehicle around the 96 mile marker on I-59/20 eastbound.
Authorities believe this was a road rage type incident.
First responders confirm ambulances were dispatched to Exit 97 in Tuscaloosa County. Paramedics recovered the victims from a convenience store parking lot.
Authorities have confirmed the victim is 25-year-old Zakia Bibbs of Tuscaloosa County. Two other victims, age 22 and 23, suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified at this point.
Authorities ask that anyone who witnessed this event, or may have information about it, to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or TCSO dispatch at 205-752-0616 ext 1.
