The weekend is heating up!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Surprise, surprise... another very hot, very humid weekend is underway in central and south Alabama. Temperatures are well on their way to the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will exceed 105° in places later today, so a Heat Advisory has been issued until 7 pm tonight. Prolonged exposure to the heat could be dangerous, so remember to stay hydrated and take breaks if spending time outside.