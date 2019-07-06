The weekend is heating up!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Surprise, surprise... another very hot, very humid weekend is underway in central and south Alabama. Temperatures are well on their way to the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will exceed 105° in places later today, so a Heat Advisory has been issued until 7 pm tonight. Prolonged exposure to the heat could be dangerous, so remember to stay hydrated and take breaks if spending time outside.
Much of central and south Alabama will stay dry today thanks to a bit of dry air sliding into our atmosphere. That’s not to say we won’t see any rain, however, and I do believe a few isolated storms will pop. Although few in number, some storms could be strong, with frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and perhaps damaging winds or hail.
The take-away for today? Everyone should be concerned about the heat; only a few will have to worry about storms, but keep an eye on the radar and when thunder roars, go indoors!
A shortwave will work it’s way south into our area by tomorrow, and will help trigger more showers and storms Sunday. Although far from a washout, about half of you will see rain at some point Sunday. Temperatures will still be warm, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the 100-105° range.
The upcoming workweek features a very typical summertime pattern: Hot, humid, and scattered storms in the afternoon and early evening.
