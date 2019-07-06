Wilcox County man reported missing Thursday found crashed in Butler County creek

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Camden man reported missing Thursday was found to have crashed into a Butler County creek.
ALEA is reporting it as a single-vehicle crash. Sgt. Michael Simmons says a vehicle driven along Alabama 10 by Corey Dwayne Williams left the roadway and became submerged in a creek. Simmons says the crash was near mile marker 112, about 20 miles east of Greenville.
Simmons says family members of 41-year-old Williams reported him as a missing after he failed to return home Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.