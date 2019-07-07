A few more storms later today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weak low pressure system is sliding through our area today and increasing rain chances. This morning will stay on the muggy but drier side, then storms will become more numerous late in the day. Today won’t be a washout, but about half of you will have seen some sort of rain by the time the day is over. Temperatures will be hot with highs in the mid 90s again, but with increased rain chances and cloud cover, heat index values likely won’t be as hot as they were yesterday.
Isolated rain is possible Monday through the middle of the week. The heat will crank back up, and “feels like” temperatures will get close to the danger zone of 105. If you’ll be outside for extended periods of time this upcoming workweek, take caution to stay hydrated and take breaks in shade or indoors.
Today’s low pressure system will work it’s way south into the Gulf of Mexico by the first half of the workweek. From there, tropical development is possible. As of 7 am this morning, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 40% chance of developing in the next 5 days. This system could potentially bring greater rain chances to Alabama and the Gulf Coast by the weekend. We’ll keep you updated.
