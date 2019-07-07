A few more storms later today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weak low pressure system is sliding through our area today and increasing rain chances. This morning will stay on the muggy but drier side, then storms will become more numerous late in the day. Today won’t be a washout, but about half of you will have seen some sort of rain by the time the day is over. Temperatures will be hot with highs in the mid 90s again, but with increased rain chances and cloud cover, heat index values likely won’t be as hot as they were yesterday.