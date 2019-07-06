Ice Cube brings BIG 3 Basketball League to B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of basketball fans packed out the BJCC Saturday afternoon to get a glimpse of some professional 3-on-3 basketball.
The Big 3 Basketball League held three games at Legacy Arena. The games featured former NBA pros.
Rapper and actor Ice Cube founded the league back in 2017. He said the biggest attraction to come to Birmingham was to give cities that don’t have an NBA team a chance to see some professional basketball, especially now that 3-on-3 basketball is an Olympic sport.
“Why not, this is a great place and a great event. Our teams aren’t connected to any cities so you can root for whoever you want, so when you have a league like that you can take it anywhere,” Ice Cube said.
