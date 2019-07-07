Montgomery panhandlers could soon face jail time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It isn’t hard to spot people on the streets of Montgomery begging for money. That’s why the Montgomery City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance on Tuesday to address panhandlers.
The new rule was proposed by Councilman Arch Lee. Lee said he proposed the new rule because “aggressive” panhandling in Montgomery has gotten worse.
“The littering that goes along with it that’s up and down the off ramps and around town just got to a point where I felt we could come with our own ordinance to make it a little bit stronger," Lee said.
The new panhandling ordinance is separate from the current state law against panhandling that’s already in place. The new ordinance defines panhandling and includes city streets and public places that the state law does not.
The first offense will get a panhandler a fine and two days in jail, unless suspended by a judge. Further offenses guarantee jail time.
According to Lee, there are other options available to panhandlers.
“We have the different areas that can help these people if they truly want want help, from the Salvation Army, to the homeless coalitions," Lee said.
However, many members of the public said the new ordinance is too strict.
“If they are panhandling, that means they really don’t have the resources [money], so if you’re going to impound that upon them, that’s only going to complicate the problem, it really doesn’t help the situation,” said Robert Wagstaff.
“There’s a lot of people in need," said Ken Austin. “We do know that there are some people who manipulate the system, but there’s a lot of people in Montgomery who are in need, so I think we should do as much as we can to help people in need."
According to Lee, it will be a few weeks before the ordinance is enforced.
