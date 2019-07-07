18-year-old killed in McDonald’s shooting in Tuskegee

An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting overnight at the Tuskegee McDonald's.
By WSFA Staff | July 7, 2019 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated July 7 at 1:13 PM

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at the McDonald’s overnight.

Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms 18-year-old Cedric Cyshun Howard was killed.

Bentley said Howard walked into the fast food restaurant and began talking to the shooting suspect. Bentley said a verbal altercation broke out and the shooting suspect pulled out a gun and shot Howard multiple times.

According to Bentley the shooter fled the scene following the shooting.

The coroner pronounced Howard dead at the scene at 11:40 p.m.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Tuskegee police for more information.

