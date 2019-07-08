Convicted Ohio terrorist Christopher Cornell granted name change

FAIRTON, N.J. (FOX19) - A Green Township man serving 30 years in a Fairton, New Jersey prison for plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group was granted a name change.
A Superior Court of New Jersey judge granted Christopher Lee Cornell, 25, a name change April 23, that went into effect May 23.
Cornell is now known as Raheel Mahrus Ubaydah.
Court documents say Cornell requested the change due to religious reasons.
FBI agents arrested him in January 2015 after he bought guns and ammunition, which investigators say were to be used to attack a State of the Union address.
He pleaded guilty in 2016 to three charges including attempted murder of U.S. officials and employees.
In March 2015, Cornell spoke with FOX19 NOW from his jail cell saying if he had a chance would have followed through with his plot to bomb the Capitol and would have put a gun to President Barack Obama’s head.
"I would have released more bullets on the Senate and House of Representative members and I would have attacked the Israeli Embassy and various other buildings," Cornell said.
The Green Township native was arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents outside the Point Blank Range and Gun shop on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township after buying firearms and 600 rounds of ammunition.
During his jail cell interview, Cornell referred to himself as Raheel Mahrus Ubaydah.
“I’m with the Islamic State,” he said.
In November 2017, Cornell attempted to have his plea and sentence thrown out, arguing that he was mentally incompetent and was entrapped by the FBI.
At the time, Cornell said his counsel should have pursued defenses of incompetency and entrapment. The attorney says he can’t comment because he hasn’t yet seen the motion.
