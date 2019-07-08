Gogue confirmed as Auburn University’s interim president after Leath departure

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Auburn University President Jay Gogue has been confirmed as the interim president following the departure of President Steven Leath.
The Auburn University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to confirm Gogue as interim president effective immediately.
Gogue previously served as Auburn University’s 18th president from 2007 to 2017.
“Susie and I love Auburn, and we’re honored to again serve the Auburn Family,” Gogue said.
Wayne T. Smith, president pro tempore of the university’s board, says they will soon begin a nation-wide search for a new president.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.