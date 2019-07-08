Hot start to the week; rain chances build steadily

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New week, same old heat and humidity. We’re kicking off our Monday morning on a mild note... most spots are hanging in the low/mid 70s, but we will once again soar into the 90s before the day is over.
I know we sound like a broken record, but our overall weather pattern isn’t changing much - not yet at least. Under a partly sunny sky today expect highs to make their way into the low/mid 90s, but it will easily feel like triple digits across Alabama.
A few spots will be lucky enough to get a passing shower or storms, but coverage is not high enough to say everyone will receive some cooling relief. It’s another afternoon with 30-40% coverage of rain is about as good as it gets, with the best opportunity of wet weather will be during the peak heating hours of our day.
The amount of rain we see Tuesday and Wednesday is slightly lower, so you know what that means: highs are hotter and it feels like we’re in the low 100s... again. Actual air temperatures will be closer to the mid and potentially even upper 90s for the hottest spots with very little shower activity expected. The reason? A broad area of low pressure is slowly pulling away from the area, but it could return will some better rain chances (and maybe even a name?).
Tropic Development?: As of the 2 am update, the newest outlook from the National Hurricane Center gives the previously mentioned low pressure that is currently located over the Deep South a 70% chance of developing into something tropical within the next 5 days. As this area pushes off towards the south, it will likely interact with the warm waters of the Gulf and gain some momentum.
Gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the low meanders in the northern Gulf Coast region. Regardless of whether this broad area of spin gets a name or not, there still looks to be a high potential that heavy rainfall will impact the area later this week.
Either way, rain would be a good thing for our area... it would help with the current drought situation and also keep temperatures/heat index values in a more manageable range. Keep checking back for updated information!
