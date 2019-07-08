Hot start to the week; rain chances build steadily

The amount of rain we see Tuesday and Wednesday is slightly lower, so you know what that means: highs are hotter and it feels like we’re in the low 100s... again. Actual air temperatures will be closer to the mid and potentially even upper 90s for the hottest spots with very little shower activity expected. The reason? A broad area of low pressure is slowly pulling away from the area, but it could return will some better rain chances (and maybe even a name?).