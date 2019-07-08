Man misses court appearance for domestic violence charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who missed a court appearance in May.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Samuel Williams missed court for felony domestic violence charges. He was charged with causing serious injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon (knife).
Williams is wanted for failure to appear and first degree domestic violence. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
