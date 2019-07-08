Mom speaks for first time since son’s death on Lake Jordan

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Losing a child is something no parent ever dreams of and certainly not something Leslie Fuller ever thought would happen to her. It did.
“We’re okay. Doing the best we can," Fuller said Monday.
She last saw her son Thursday afternoon before the fireworks show on Lake Jordan.
“Children are not supposed to go before their parents," she said. “It is very, very tough for me and my whole family.”
The reality of it all is beginning to sink in but will likely never go away. Leslie Fuller says her son Clay Jackson was everything a mom would want; 6 foot 4. Handsome. Outgoing. Always thought of others.
Jackson was one of two people who died when another boat collided with the one he was in. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Police say not long after they recovered Jackson’s body Saturday afternoon, they they recovered the body of the other victim, 17-year old Travis House.
“He worked hard, willing to help his friends, helped his sister and brother in law. He was very helpful in our family and everybody helped each other," Fuller recalled.
Jackson, who just turned 26 in April, worked for an asphalt company in Montgomery. He left behind two very young children, a 6-week-old and a 22-month-old.
In the coming days, Leslie Fuller will say goodbye to her youngest son just days after telling him she loved him and to be careful.
“You know I just can’t imagine him not being here," she admitted. Funeral plans are still pending.
At this point, there is nothing new in the investigation, and no word on how five others who were injured are doing.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.