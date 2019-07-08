Montgomery Fire responds to Davidson Street fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire and Rescue units are handled a fire Sunday evening in west Montgomery without incident.
MFR Capt. Jason Cupps said no one was injured when units responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Davidson Street.
A picture taken at the scene shows heavy smoke coming from the home. Crews also reported fire visible from the left corner.
Cupps said crews entered through the rear of the home to put out the fire.
The captain said primary and secondary searches were done and no one was found inside.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
