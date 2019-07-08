Montgomery man charged with first-degree rape

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 30-year-old Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Investigators opened a rape investigation on July 4 after a woman filed a report.
Quinzy McGowan was identified as the offender and taken into custody on scene, located on Gardendale Drive.
McGowan was charged with rape and taken to the Montgomery City Jail on an unrelated charges. He has since been transferred to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
McGowan’s bond is set at $60,000.
