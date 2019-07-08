MPS offers to help students in need of uniforms, supplies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The start of the 2019-2020 school year is growing closer, but not all Montgomery Public Schools parents are able to get things students need for the year; things like like uniforms and school supplies.
MPS is working to help ease that trouble.
School leaders say they switched to a uniform policy years ago to help families who struggle to afford school clothes, but there are some who struggle with the uniforms.
Now, applicants have a chance to get uniform items and basic school supplies from the system, but there is a limited amount. That means MPS will take 25 people in the morning and 25 people in the afternoon.
Those parents will sit down with system officials and show that their child is registered with MPS and that there is a need for the help.
“We’re sorry that we can’t provide more than one uniform," said system spokesman Tom Salter. "You can either have one complete uniform or, for instance, if you already have khaki pants, you can get two tops. But it’s limited to how much we can give away just because we just don’t have it.”
The process of getting these supplies and uniforms starts Tuesday, July 9. Applications are available at Fews School between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
The program runs July 9 through 11 and on July 22, 25, and 26.
Because supply is low, officials encourage anyone who has a gently used uniform their student may have grown out of, or anyone willing to buy new ones, to donate the items. You can call the MPS Central Office or take them to your child’s school.
Officials also say gift cards to stores with uniforms will be accepted.
Montgomery students report back to class on August 6.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.