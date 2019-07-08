New restaurants and stores coming to Eastchase Parkway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’ve driven along Eastchase Parkway recently, you’ve probably noticed some construction taking place. That’s because several new restaurants and stores are coming to the east side of town.
The new shopping center will be called The Venue. Some of the new restaurants will include: Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Jersey Mikes, Panda Express and Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar. Other restaurants are expected.
Carl Bartlett, the executive vice president of Jim Wilson and Associates, also confirmed that the new stores will include Best Buy and Burlington.
Bartlett said these new developments have been in the works for over two years.
“Eastchase drives a lot of the traffic, and it’s an outstanding location for new stores," Bartlett said.
Bartlett said he believes the new restaurants and stores chose Eastchase Parkway as the spot for their newest sites because of the location.
“We’ve got 80,000 cars a day on the interstate, and we have about 18,000 cars a day on Eastchase Parkway," Bartlett said. "We’ve got a great location. We’ve got an interstate location that allows people to see us easily, and it’s a great multi-use type of development.”
