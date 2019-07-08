Suspect accused of causing $2,500 worth of damage to victim’s car

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a domestic violence altercation.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Aaron Jones damaged the victim’s Dodge Charger during the altercation. The damage exceeded $2,500.
Jones is wanted for second degree domestic violence and second degree criminal mischief. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
