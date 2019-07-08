Vestavia Hills man accused of recording video of women in changing room at Hoover gym

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills man is accused of recording video of women changing at a Hoover gym.
Brandon Michael Aldridge, 32, is charged with 13 counts of aggravated criminal surveillance.
In May, Hoover police began investigating a report of someone recording women in a changing room at 24e Fitness on Montgomery Highway.
The victim told police she saw a reflection of an unknown object in the mirror at the top of the changing stall. Three days later, the same victim was about to change clothes in a stall when she observed a phone being held over the partition.
With the assistance of gym management, the suspect and some additional victims were identified. After analyzing evidence in the case, detectives determined there were eight women who had been recorded by the same suspect, beginning in early April 2019. Some of the victims were recorded multiple times. Seven of the women elected to press charges and met with magistrates at the Hoover Municipal Court.
Aldridge turned himself in to the Hoover City Jail and is out on bond.
Anyone has information about this case, please call Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274.
