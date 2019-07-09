Affidavit: Suspect escapes, steal officer’s cell phone

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing charges in Montgomery after police say he escaped custody but not before stealing from officers.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, Elmarko Gray, 44, is charged with escape third degree, theft of property third and theft of property fourth degree.
Williams says the incident began on Friday around 7:30 a.m. Officers were called to a business in the 2300 block of the East South Boulevard on a report that someone was trespassing. When they arrived, officers found a suspect leaving the business and took him into custody.
While in custody, Williams says the suspect escaped and stole property from officers before he could be transported to jail.
The arrest affidavit shows Gray took one officer’s handcuffs and another’s cell phone during the escape.
Gray was taken into custody on Saturday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
