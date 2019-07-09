Bats are back at McKenzie High School

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a problem McKenzie High School dealt with last year: bats.
Fast forward to now, a little over a year later, and the bats are back.
“When I was notified two weeks ago, we got right on top of it because we need that gymnasium desperately," Butler County School Superintendent Dr. John Strycker said.
Strycker said people were complaining of a pungent odor and after further inspection, it was discovered that bats had taken up residence in McKenzie High School’s gymnasium once again.
“There was an odor in the building and then there were some people that did see the bats coming in and out of the building," Strycker said.
The gymnasium was immediately shut down after the bats were discovered, and the same company that removed the hundreds of bats last year was contacted.
“We went to the company that took care of the problem a year ago, and so right now we’re working with them, we’re negotiating with that company to get them to come back and take care of the problem," Strycker said.
Removing the bats could cost the school system upwards of $60,000. However, Strycker said it’s a cost that must be paid.
“We’re moving as quick as possible, but again, there’s a lot involved because we’re going back to the person we contracted with before and we’re working out the details of getting them to come back and take care of the problem," Strycker said.
At this point, Strycker does not know if the bats will be removed by the time school starts in August. However, he is hopeful that the problem will be taken care of.
WSFA 12 News reached out to officials at the Montgomery Zoo for more information regarding a bat infestation. According to the Montgomery Zoo, it’s not uncommon for bats to return to the same location multiple times.
