County Road 12: Drexell and Honeybees restaurant

BREWTON, Ala. (WSFA) - A hot meal is something many of us may take for granted. The sad truth is many people don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Eight years ago, a woman and her husband in South Alabama decided to do something about it.
“Our mission statement is we feed the need,” said Lisa McMillan, co-owner of Drexell and Honeybees.
Lisa was raised in Brewton and has always had a passion for helping the homeless and she always wanted her own restaurant. She combined the two and is changing lives every day.
"When we first set the restaurant up, we said there will never be a cash register here and never a price on the food,” said Freddie McMillan, co-owner of Drexell and Honeybees.
"I wanted a place where people who couldn't afford to buy a meal, they could come here and feel just like the person who could afford to buy one,” said Lisa.
They dipped into their retirement, bought the building, fixed it up, and started serving meals to whoever came through the door. It’s donations only. There’s a little donation box by the door that customers can use, if they can afford it.
"I wanted to set it up so if they didn't have a penny nobody would notice,” said Lisa. “So, we have the donation box. If you go over there nobody will know what you put in there. You don't have to pay anything in there and nobody will know."
"If there's a dime in there, that's fine,” said Freddie. “If there's $100 in their that's fine too. The restaurant will run if there's anything in the black box or not."
A lot of times they’ll find more than money in the donation box.
"We had a note in the box a week ago,” said Lisa. “It said 'if it wasn't for you, I wouldn't have eaten today'. They had a quarter rolled up in it. It tells you all you need to know."
They’re serving up more than meals at Drexell and Honeybees, they’re giving people hope and making sure everyone feels the same.
“I’m so proud of this place,” said Lisa.
You can help. Drexell and Honeybees was named the “Nicest Place in Alabama” by Reader’s Digest. Now it’s up for the “Nicest Place in America” and you can vote to help them win. If they win they’ll be featured on the cover of Reader’s Digest and maybe reach a few more people who could really use a hot meal.
You can vote here and you can vote every 24 hours so keep them coming.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.