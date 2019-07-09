Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday

A Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday as middle 90s highs will pop heat index values to 105+ at times this afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in this heat, but coverage won't be enough to give everyone a drink. What does develop could be locally strong, however.
There is a high chance of tropical development in the northern Gulf, and it appears increasingly likely a Depression or Tropical Storm Barry will form. This system will drift westward across the Gulf and enhance rain chances along the coast and Deep South. That appears to be our primary impact as we will be too far removed from the storm for anything else based on current trends.
