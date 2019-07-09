Man injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street on a report of a person shot. There, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Williams said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Empire Road. He also said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
