Montgomery house fire possibly arson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a house fire Tuesday and reports it appears to have been set intentionally.
According to MFR Capt. Jason Cupps, units responded to the 4100 block of Lone Oak Drive on a structure fire and, upon arrival, reported smoke and flames were visible. Crews attacked the blaze and in less than 10 minutes had it extinguished.
Cupps said the fire appears to be intentional, and medics responded to a shooting at the same location Monday night. Due to the pending investigation by the Montgomery Police Department, Cupps said he has no further information at this time.
No injuries have been reported, and MPD and fire investigators are working to determine the official cause of the fire.
