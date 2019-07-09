Shaun Dion Hamilton donates check to Boys & Girls Club

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Carver and Alabama star linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton returned to his hometown to give back to the young kids in the community. The Washington Redskins linebacker gifted the Boys & Girls Club of the River Region with a $1500 check for their “Summer Program.”
“It’s all about the kids,” he said.
The check will go towards a new pool and other activities for the club in the summer.
“I love the city of Montgomery, Alabama and I definitely want to impact the youth,” said Hamitlon. “By me doing this I’m sure we’re gonna have a lot of NFL talent coming in the next few years so maybe I’ll start a trend where Mack and later on down the road guys like Henry Ruggs and those guys, they’ll start a competition going so it’s all for the kids.”
The Redskins 2018 sixth-round draft pick said he is healthy going into the upcoming football season and ready to get to work in year two.
“I’m glad to finally put the first season behind me,” he said. “I’m glad I got a chance to learn and just adapt to being a professional athlete and things like that so I’m definitely excited about year two.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.