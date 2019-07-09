State Troopers investigate 10 traffic deaths over July 4 travel period

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it worked crashes across the state for the Independence Day holiday period that resulted in 10 deaths . That holiday period covers crashes between July 3 and July 7.
According to Alabama State Troopers, the deadly crashes happened in six counties including Blount, Butler, Chambers, Cullman, Lawrence, and Talladega.
Troopers said of the 10 deaths, seven were drivers and three were passengers, including a 3-year-old who was not restrained or in a seat belt.
Seat belts were not being used by six of the other nine victims. Troopers said it wasn’t clear if a seventh victim was using a belt at the time of their death.
Of the fives days making up the holiday period, Troopers said only Saturday, July 6, was a zero-fatality day.
The deaths were an increase over 2018 when, during the same period, Troopers worked crashes involving eight deaths.
However, year-to-date, Troopers have investigated 22 fewer traffic fatalities than they did in 2018.
It’s important to note that this data involves only traffic crashes investigated by Alabama State Troopers. Some deaths may not be included because they were investigated by local law enforcement agencies. That data is not yet available.
In addition to the 10 traffic deaths on Alabama roadways, the ALEA Marine Patrol Division reported an increase in the number of boating crashes on the state’s waterways.
There were 12 boating crashes across the state during the holiday period, which ran from June 30 through July 7. Those crashes resulted in six deaths.
