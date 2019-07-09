3 teens charged in burglary at Montgomery gun store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have arrested three juveniles in connection with the theft of several firearms from a Montgomery gun store.
According to police, a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds were charged after an investigation by the department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Martha Earnhardt with the Montgomery Department of Public Safety says the juveniles turned themselves into police on Monday. They have each been charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
Because all three have been charged as juveniles, MPD will not publicly release their names.
The thefts happened during two separate burglaries at a business in the 1200 block of North Eastern Boulevard.
About 13 firearms were believed to have been stolen. Earnhardt says the firearms have not been recovered.
The juveniles were taken to the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility following their arrests.
