Affidavit: Man used Facebook to solicit sex, photos from 13-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing sexual abuse charges after court documents say he solicited sex from a juvenile over social media.
Brandon Jermaine Smith is charged with electronic solicitation of a child and possession of obscene matter containing a visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.
According to the arrest affidavit, Smith requested and received graphic photos of a 13-year-old juvenile through Facebook. He is also accused of soliciting the victim to perform sexual acts using Facebook messenger.
The affidavit shows the incident happened between August 2018 and February.
Smith was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He was placed under a $15,000 bond.
Court records say his first appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.