Ala. corrections officer arrested after 2-year investigation

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections correctional officer has resigned after being arrested and charged with using his official position for financial gain.
The ADOC says the arrest of Willie Gene McLemore, 36, of Springville, was the result of an investigation that spanned two years.
“Today’s news reflects our Department’s commitment to holding correctional officers to the highest standards of integrity," said ADOC Director of Investigations and Intelligence Arnaldo Mercado.
ADOC and the St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office collaborated on the investigation, which culminated on June 27 with McLemore’s arrest. He’s accused of taking money to smuggle illegal contraband into St. Clair Correctional Facility.
It took a forensic audit of McLemore’s finances to uncover his actions. Authorities say the investigation showed that the corrections officer received money into his personal checking account via electronic transfers that were traced back to an inmate’s criminal activity inside the prison.
"Through the Department’s use of state-of-art investigation techniques designed to combat corruption, this arrest is the culmination of reviewing hundreds of financial documents over the past 24 months,” Mercado added. "Our agents’ training in financial forensics enables them to use investigative skills to detect and eliminate illegal financial activity coming from both inside and outside our correctional institutions.”
McLemore had been with ADOC since 2013.
