Arrest made in 2018 fatal shooting of Sylacauga convenience store clerk

Sylacauga, AL (WBRC) - UPDATE: Sylacauga police arrested 41-year-old Carlos Laundrell Brooks around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Police say Brooks is being charged with the murder of Melissa Joy McDonald in August 2018.
Brooks is being held in the Talladega County Jail without bond.
ORIGINAL: Sylacauga police are investigating a shooting that happened at the A.O.C Food Mart on Highway 21 around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the female store clerk in her 30s was shot multiple times. Authorities do not believe this was a robbery.
Authorities identified the clerk as Melissa Joy McDonald.
McDonald was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room where she later died.
