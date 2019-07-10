2 charged with murder after shooting at family gathering in Tallassee

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been charged after a shooting in Tallassee, which resulted in one death.
According to the Tallassee Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of North Johnson Street in reference to a shooting. Officers learned the shooting happened at a family gathering during an argument that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.
Police said two 34-year-old men were struck, and they were taken to Baptist South in Montgomery. One of the victims died from his injuries.
Police said two 19-year-old suspects, Zan’quintavius Hughley and Ladrequez Holloway have been charged with murder and first degree assault. According to police, Holloway had fled the city and was found through a joint effort of the Tallassee Police Department and U.S. Marshalls.
Both suspects were placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail.
