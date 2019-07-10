2 charged with smuggling contraband into Ala. prison

CLAYTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Fort Mitchell residents have been arrested on charges of promoting prison contraband at an Alabama prison facility.
The Alabama Department of Corrections says agents conducting surveillance at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton noticed something suspicious around 1:30 a.m. on July 2. A man and woman were spotted sitting in a parked vehicle near the prison.
When the man got out and walked to a wooded area near the prison’s fence, agents moved in and detained the woman, identified as Jeannie Elizabeth Weaver, 23.
The man, Shane Clover McKennon, 24, was then found in the wooded area with a package that held cell phones and battery chargers.
ADOC says both were taken to the Barbour County Jail and booked.
