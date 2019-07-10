Flight from Dothan diverts back to the airport after mechanical issue

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A flight heading to Atlanta out of Dothan Regional Airport had to return due to a mechanical problem.
According to airport director Adam Hartzog, the plane returned to the airport 15 minutes after take off because of a minor mechanical problem. The pilot did not declare an emergency, and Hartzog specified this was not an emergency landing.
Hartzog said there were 45 people on board the plane, including about three crew members. Within an hour, Delta sent another jet to take the passengers to their destination.
Hartzog also said the mechanical issue has been repaired and the plane was flown back to Atlanta.
A worker at the Dothan airport told WTVY that a landing gear issue forced the CRJ aircraft to return, but Delta has not confirmed the issue.
